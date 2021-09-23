Tecumseh's Frazier, Dale's Hill Athletes of the Week

Tecumseh High School's Jace Frazier and Dale's Kinsley Hill were named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Male and Female Athletes of the Week respectively for Sept. 13-18.

On the football field, Frazier posted 24 tackles (nine solo) in the Savages' 27-14 win at Elgin as four of his tackles went for losses. He also forced a fumble, recovered s fumble and was credited with a pass defensed against the Owls.

On the softball diamond, Hill was 4-1 from the circle for the week with a 1.26 earned run average. She allowed just four earned runs in the five games, struck out 28 and walked only 5 in 22 1/3 innings of duty.

She also registered two shutouts along the way in a 9-0 victory over Edmond North and a 7-0 decision over Prague. Against Edmond North, Hill surrendered just two hits and one walk while striking out 12 in the five-inning contest. In the four-inning game with Prague, she gave up only one hit and one walk while striking out five.

Hill also tossed a two-hitter and struck out four in a win over Kiowa (9-1) and posted a three-hitter with four strikeouts and just one walk in a triumph over Lookeba-Sickles (3-1).