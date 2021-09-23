Wolves seek first victory of the season against Durant

Two teams, desperately seeking their first victory, square off Friday night at Jim Thorpe Stadium as the Shawnee Wolves entertain the Durant Lions at 7 p.m.

Both teams are 0-3 but they might as well be 0-0 as this is the District 5A-3 opener for both teams.

“We know all of our goals are still out there. It's a matter of taking it one week at a time,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. “All of our goals are attainable. This week we just need to take a step in the right direction.”

The Wolves were on the short end of a 36-14 score at Carl Albert last week as some early miscues – a fumble and a blocked punt for a touchdown - helped the Titans jump out to an early 10-0 advantage.

Both Shawnee touchdowns came via the Karsen Conaway to Jaylon Orange connection of 11 and 22 yards.

Meanwhile, Durant was drilled at home by Ada, 28-6.

The only Lion touchdown came off a 21-yard pass from quarterback Jaylon Saxon to tight end Zane White which pulled Durant within 21-6 in the second quarter.

Lion fullback Francisco Avila ran for 66 yards on 17 carries.

“They are identical to what they ran last year. They run the flex-bone. They run the dive on the interior and option on the exterior,” Sexton said.

Defensively, there's excessive movement by Durant.

“It's chaos on defense. They move around and try to create confusion,” said Sexton. “With what they do, there's a chance for them to have big plays. It's big risk and big reward. One of the two is going to happen.”

Sexton says one player to keep an eye on for the Lions is No. 65 Brayan Martinez, a 6-3, 282-pound lineman who was a state champion powerlifter last year. He also pointed out No. 4 Saxon at quarterback, No. 34 Avila at fullback and No. 10 Brylen Lyday at running back.

“No. 10 is the best sideways runner and No. 34 is their best offensive back, especially when they hit the quick dives. He's a great inside runner,” Sexton said.

Here are the other area games set for Friday:

Ada (1-2) at Tecumseh (1-2)

Bethel (3-0) at Christian Heritage (1-2)

McLoud (1-2) at Heritage Hall (3-0)

Stigler (4-0) at Seminole (4-0)

Prague (3-0) at Millwood (1-2)

Kellyville (0-3) at Meeker (1-2)

Crossings Christian (2-1) at Chandler (1-2)

Oaks Mission (2-1) at Maud (2-1)

North Rock Creek played the Choctaw JV Thursday night.