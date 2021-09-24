Asher bombards Wapanucka

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER —Behind 26 hits, 18 of which were doubles, Asher trounced Wapanucka 31-0 in Class B district baseball playoff action Thursday.

In their second test of the day, the Indians outlasted Kiowa 13-10 with a 16-hit attack.

Against Wapanucka, Asher tallied 15 runs in the first inning, six in the second and 10 in the third. The game was stopped after 3 ½ innings.

Garrett Leba went 4-for-4, all doubles, while Kelby Fowler managed four 2-baggers and a single. Fowler garnered a team-high seven runs batted in.

Devon Lamb recorded three doubles and Dayton Fowler had two.

Bryce Lamb, Conner Thompson, Brogan Culwell, Mikey Vanschuyver and Trent Smith each notched a double.

Lamb and Thompson finished with three hits apiece while Vanschuyver, the winning pitcher, unloaded a triple.

Smith, the pitching starter, didn’t give up a hit and fanned one in one inning. Vanschuyver didn’t permit a hit and registered three strikeouts in three innings.

Asher 13, Kiowa 10

Asher broke a 10-all tie with three runs in the top of the seventh. Leba led off the frame with a single and ultimately scored off Lamb’s one-out double. Fowler later hit a two-run triple.

Lamb headed Asher’s offense with a home run, double, two singles and two runs batted in. He scored three times.

Fowler, who tripled twice, drove in a game-high four runs. Leba and Thompson each went 3-for-5 with the former doubling.

Asher starting pitcher Culwell gave up five runs but all were unearned in a two-inning stint. He whiffed three.

Smith, in two innings, surrendered four hits and four runs (three earned) while striking out three.

Lamb, awarded the win, wasn’t touched for a hit in three innings. He had five strikeouts.

Both teams made five errors.