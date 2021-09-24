Asher sweeps softball district from Alex

ASHER – Kaythryn Dixson went 3-for-3 from the plate with a double and knocked in three runs Thursday as the Asher Lady Indians slammed Alex 16-6 for a Class B fast pitch district title.

Dixson's effort ignited an 11-hit attack for Asher as Alexis Francis, Alexis Johnston and Delanie Templeton provided multiple hits.

Francis was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in. Johnston finished 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Templeton ended up going 2-for-2 with a triple and one RBI. Payton Leba also doubled and picked up one RBI.

Magi Melton scattered eight hits, walked five and struck out three for the win.

Each team tallied three runs in the first inning before Asher erupted for six scores in the second to take control.

Asher 5, Alex 1 (Game 1)

Francis finished 2-for-4 with a triple and double. Johnston hit a triple and knocked in a run and Ryleigh Reeser doubled and drove in a run.

The Lady Indians totaled just six hits but that was more than enough.

Makinzie Odell pitched 6 1/3 innings for the victory as she allowed only two hits, walked four and struck out one. Melton came on in relief and registered a strikeout in recording the final two outs.

Asher scored three in the first inning, one in the second and one in the fifth.