Bison roll by Tigers in GAC soccer opener

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oklahoma Baptist soccer team improved its record to 2-3-1 with a 3-0 shutout victory over the East Central Tigers on Thursday night at the OBU Soccer Complex.

It marked the program’s eighth straight win in the series over ECU dating back to Nov. 2, 2017. Additionally, it was the fifth straight year that the Bison won its Great American Conference opener.

Before a three-goal second half, OBU put much pressure on the ECU defense in the first. After the first 45 minutes, the Bison had doubled up the visitors in shots, 12-6.

The score was 0-0 entering the second half, before Hannah White put the green and gold in front. Through the first 13 minutes, the Bison rattled off three shots.

Oklahoma Baptist’s fourth shot of the half was key as White was put into the perfect position. Abigail Parker crossed a pass from the left side and watched as the ball go by two Tiger defenders. White then picked it up and fired into the lower middle of the net.

Less than three minutes later at 61:13, the Bison were in scoring position again and executed. White earned another goal as Hannah Evans passed from the right wing to the 18-yard box. OBU’s senior midfielder then controlled the ball off her chest and hit a right-footed shot over ECU keeper McKenna Leveling.

The Bison scoring was capped off in the 68th minute when Maddison Williams headed home a Kaylee Swaner pass from right in front of the net.

By match’s end, the hosts had out-shot the Tigers 24-10 and had a 10-0 advantage in on-goal attempts.

OBU’s next game comes Sept. 30 at home against another GAC opponent, Harding. Game time is 6 p.m.