Dale opens district playoffs with two wins

DALE – Three Dale pitchers – Connor Kuykendall, Ethan Douglas and Jack Rooker – combined to pitch a three-hit shutout Thursday as the Pirates blanked Calumet 10-0 in 4 ½ innings of Class A district playoff action.

Kuykendall, who threw the first two innings, got the win as he allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three. Douglas worked the next two frames and surrendered no hits and one walk while fanning four. Rooker pitched the fifth and gave up one hit.

Dale had just six hits but that was more than enough as the Pirates drew five walks and two more were hit by pitches.

Tate Rector's 2-for-2 effort topped the Pirate offense as he drove in a run, walked once and scored twice. Douglas delivered a two-run single through the right side of the infield in the second inning and Easton Edmonson contributed an RBI single in that same inning.

Kash VanBrunt and Jake Green picked up one RBI apiece off an error and groundout respectively.

Dale overcame a shaky start in the first inning after giving up a leadoff walk and a one-out double, but a groundout and pop-out to pitcher got the Pirates out of the threat.

Forsythe's leadoff double to right-center and Kuykendall's infield single along the third-base line set the stage for a three-run first. Rector later singled with one out as all three eventually scored off wild pitches.

Dale scored six in the second with the help of Edmonson's run-scoring single and Douglas' two-RBI single. Three walks, a hit batsman and an error also contributed to the Pirate scoring in the inning.

The final Dale tally came in the third inning when Rector singled home Kuykendall.

Dale 12, Okarche 2

Douglas and Casen Richardson each cranked out a three-run homer in the first inning to set the tone.

The Pirates pounded out 11 hits as Dason Sheppard led the way with a 3-for-4 performance as his run-scoring single in the fifth was a walk-off effort to end the game on the run rule.

Douglas had a massive RBI game as he finished 2-for-3 with the three-run blast to go with a two-run single in the second inning. Richardson was 2-for-3 as well with the three RBIs off the homer.

Kuykendall ended up 2-for-4 and scored twice and Kash VanBrunt knocked in a pair of runs with a single in the third.

Starting pitcher JB Leaver got the win in working the first three innings. He surrendered just one hit and one walk while striking out three. Richardson pitched 1/3 of an inning and Rector tossed the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits and no walks while recording a strikeout.

After tallying six runs in the first inning, Dale followed that up with a pair of scores each in the second and third before ending it with three runs in the fifth.