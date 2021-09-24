Error-prone Prague falls to Stroud

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

STROUD — Stroud took advantage of four Prague errors to snag a 9-1 triumph Thursday.

Five Stroud runs were unearned as both teams collected five hits.

Victorious pitcher Allison Lee gave up one unearned run, struck out two and didn’t permit a walk in five innings. The game was stopped on the run rule after five innings.

Shelby Caraveau of Stroud drove in three runs with a 2-for-3 outing at the plate. Kaylyn Baker scored three times and drove in a run by going 1-for-3 and Lee went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run batted in.

Losing hurler Tessa Cooper, who scored Prague’s run, registered seven strikeouts and six walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Demi Manning knocked in Prague’s run in the fourth. Stroud scored in five of six innings.