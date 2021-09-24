Jacoway, Tecumseh stymie Seminole

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Serenity Jacoway twirled a three-hitter Thursday, propelling Tecumseh to a 6-0 triumph over Seminole.

Jacoway recorded 10 strikeouts and two walks as Tecumseh improved to 27-2.

The Savages broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Bristin Hayes led off with a triple, Jessi Hull delivered a run-scoring single and Emily Bingham notched a two-run inside-the-park home run.

Tecumseh added two runs in the fifth and one run in the seventh.

Hull and Hayes claimed two hits each.

Losing pitcher Natalia Sewell collected eight strikeouts in seven innings. Three of Tecumseh’s six runs were unearned as Sewell gave up six hits.

Tecumseh played errorless ball while Seminole finished with one error.

Posting a single apiece for Seminole were Holli Ladd, Reese Street and Kaylyn Cotner. Street and Cotner both walked once.