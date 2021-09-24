North Rock Creek suffers 26-19 home loss

The Choctaw Blue torched North Rock Creek on two big pass plays in the third quarter and held on for a 26-19 victory over the Cougars Thursday night at Stan Beesley Field.

North Rock Creek, behind a stifling defense, held a 13-6 halftime lead but saw the Yellowjackets convert two big touchdown passes of 71 and 53 yards, both off the arm of Hayden Mounce to Nathan Keiffer.

Choctaw Blue scored off its first two possessions of the third quarter to take control.

“Defensively, we played really solid except for about three big plays,” said Cougar head coach Jason Murray. “We gave up too many big plays and we shot ourselves in the foot with some penalties.”

The Mounce-to-Keiffer connection vaulted Choctaw to a 20-13 advantage. The Yellowjackets even went up 26-13 with 8:06 remaining in the contest on a 7-yard run by Shaun Muse.

North Rock Creek made interesting with a TD pass from junior Cade Landes to freshman Luke Aldrich with 3:10 to go. Landes hooked up with Aldrich three times in the series to help key the score.

The Cougars even executed a successful onside kick to retain possession. However, they were unable to get past the Choctaw 45-yard line as the Yellowjackets took over and ran out the clock.

North Rock Creek enjoyed some early defensive success when Nick Lake intercepted a Choctaw pass at midfield on the opening series of the game. The Cougars were unable to move that series.

Choctaw Blue's second drive of the game resulted in a fumble and recovery near midfield in which NRC junior Holden Brooking returned the ball to the Yellowjacket 26-yard line.

Sophomore Calvin Bray then had four carries on the series, including a 13-yarder in which he shed some tacklers, and Rayne Jones scored from inside the 1-yard line with 4:31 left in the first quarter. A bobbled snap on the PAT attempt led to no extra point as the score remained 6-0.

However, Choctaw Blue responded on the ensuing series with Mounce hooking up with Ross Griggs on a 5-yard scoring pass with 1:58 remaining in the opening period. The conversion run failed as the score stayed at 6-6.

The Cougars then enjoyed a 13-6 advantage going into the locker room as Bray scored from 3 yards out to cap an eight-play, 72-yard drive. The big play of the series was a 28-yard scamper by Bray along with a 15-yard penalty on the same play to the Yellowjacket 16-yard line.

NRC, which won the game's opening coin toss and deferred to the second half, received the opening kickoff to start the second half as got as far as its own 43. The big play was a converted pass from Landes which was tipped to Brinton Keaton for a 22-yard gain.

But that's when the wheels came off the bus for the Cougars as Choctaw Blue got the two big scoring pass plays.

NRC's had some early defensive success with Jayce Williams registering a tackle for a 3-yard loss on the first play from scrimmage. He later teamed up with Brooking for a stop for no gain on the second series. Later in the first, Colton Burch and Keaton Brinton combined to make a stop for a loss of four yards.

Braxton Cozart also made a tackle for a loss on fourth down to wipe out a serious Choctaw Blue scoring threat in the second quarter. That would set the stage for the Cougars' go-ahead score before halftime.

Gracin Arthur and Conlan Chesser combined to make two big stops – each for losses of 3 yards - for NRC in the third quarter. However, the the Yellowjackets ended up eventually scoring on both series.

Chesser later made a tackle for a loss of eight yards to end the third quarter and Burch had a quarterback sack for minus-7 yards in the fourth quarter.

Offensively, Bray finished with 83 yards rushing on 17 attempts.

The next action for North Rock Creek (3-2) will be Friday against the host Oklahoma City Patriots.