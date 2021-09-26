Ada spoils homecoming for Tecumseh, 41-27

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH - The Ada Cougars came in and ruined homecoming for the Tecumseh Savages Friday night.

Ada walked away with the 41-27 win in the District 4A-2 opener for both teams.

It looked as if the Savages took control early as they scored quickly into the first quarter. As the game went on Ada fought back and ultimately walked away the victors.

The biggest dagger for the Savages were the number of penalties they committed Friday night. Yellow flags flew all night, but Tecumseh had 15 penalties for 175 yards, which would prove to be too much to overcome in the end.

The first quarter was Tecumseh’s as senior Tyler Girod scored two quick touchdowns right off the whistle. The first touchdown was a 5-yard run and the second a drive capped off by another 1-yard rushing touchdown. Both point after attempts were good by senior kicker Dylan Graham.

Ada then came back with a scoring drive of its own that ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback CJ Freeland to senior tight end Nate Richardson for the score. The point-after kick sailed through the uprights off the foot of sophomore Tyler Mitchell.

Going into the second quarter, Tecumseh led the Cougars 14-7.

The second quarter was a dog fight with teams back and forth with scoring drives. Ada struck first with the connection between Freeland and Richardson, this time for a 41-yard touchdown. The extra point by Mitchell put the score at 14-all.

The Savages responded with a touchdown of their own this time on a 13-yard pass from senior quarterback Monte Valois (6-of-13 for 78 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions) to senior wideout Jaxon Meyers with Graham missing the extra point. That put the Savages up on the Cougars 20-14 going into the locker rooms at halftime.

Much like the first half, the second half was full of Ada passing yards, but with Tecumseh coming up short on the night on the offensive side of the ball.

The third quarter was dominated by Ada as the Cougars started to walk away with the game. Coming out, Freeland connected with senior Tre Ivy for 10-yard touchdown pass with Mitchell missing the extra point.

The Savages came back with a big rushing touchdown of their own as Graham barreled down the field for a 46-yard TD run, where he capped off the series with him kicking own extra point.

After that it was all Ada as the Cougars finished the third quarter with two more scoring drives. The first resulted in a 70-yard touchdown pass between Freeland and Richardson, with the 2-point conversion being no good. The other was a big 46-yard TD pass from Freeland to junior Jack Morris, where again the Savages were able to stop the two point conversion.

Going into the fourth and final quarter, Ada led Tecumseh 32-27. Ada put the final nine points on the board with a 39-yard touchdown run by sophomore Xander Rhynes with the point after attempt made by Mitchell. Then the Cougars scored the final two points on the game off of a safety by sophomore Fisher Marr.

Graham came out as the leading receiver and rusher on the night for the Savages. He racked up 15 carries for 161 yards with a touchdown on the ground and three receptions for 45 yards in the air. Graham also connected for three of four of his extra points and punted the ball four punts for 154 yards. Graham wasn’t quiet on defense either where he notched up a total of six tackles for the night.

Girod also had an impressive night on five carries for 18 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Chad Wynne had some beautiful carries that put the Savages in scoring position with 17 for 83 yards. Wynne also had seven tackles and one fumble recovery on defense for the night.

The Savages will play host to a big district game against Tuttle Friday night with the kickoff slated for 7 p.m.