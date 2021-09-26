Asher advances to regional play

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER — Propelled by a 16-hit arsenal, Asher riddled Kiowa 14-4 Friday en route to a Class B district baseball championship.

The Indians, 14-12, will launch regional tournament play Thursday.

Asher recorded three home runs — Devon Lamb’s two-run shot in the first inning, Garrett Leba’s two-run job in the second and Kelby Fowler’s solo effort in the seventh. Fowler is a freshman.

For Lamb, a junior who was 3-for-3 (including a double) with three runs batted, it was his seventh home run of the season.

Asher scored in five of seven innings, including four-spots in the fourth and fifth.

Leba, who also tripled, went 3-for-5 on the day with three runs batted in and three runs scored.

Doubling for Asher were Bryce Lamb, Devon Lamb and Raygan Kuhlman. The latter, a freshman, went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs.

Bryce Lamb and Mikey Vanschuyver notched two singles apiece.

Fowler earned the pitching triumph, surrendering three hits in seven innings. He whiffed seven, walked three and allowed just two earned runs.