Dale captures Class A baseball district crown

DALE – Dayton Forsythe smacked two home runs and Ethan Douglas had one Friday as the Dale Pirates clipped Calumet 12-1 to capture a Class A district baseball playoff title.

Forsythe, who was 3-for-3 with a three-run blast in the second inning and a two-run shot in the third, finished with five runs batted in and scored three times.

Forsythe pitched all five innings for the victory as he surrendered the one earned run off two hits with 11 strikeouts while overcoming eight walks.

Easton Edmonson drove home three runs in a 1-for-1 effort. Kash VanBrunt and Casen Richardson were each 1-for-2 with one RBI and Douglas finished 1-for-3 with one RBI off a solo-homer in the fourth inning.

Connor Kuykendall also had a 2-for-3 performance from the plate as Dale piled up 10 hits.

The Pirates picked up a single run in the first inning, tallied three more in the second and broke the game open with a five-run third to make it 9-1. The other three Dale runs occurred in the fourth.