Late touchdown lifts Seminole over Stigler

SEMINOLE – Brendan Rodriquez hooked up with Braxton Street on a 38-yard touchdown pass with less than two minutes to go as Seminole knocked off previously unbeaten Stigler 28-21 in a District 3A-3 opener Friday night.

Rodriquez was 10-of-15 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns with only one interception as the Chieftains moved to a perfect 5-0 on the season.

“That was a big win for us. We gave up some big plays but our defense made some big plays also,” said Seminole head coach Mike Snyder. “Rodriguez had some big plays on some big runs. This group will battle you to the end. It was a grind the whole game.”

Rodriquez fired a 71-yard scoring pass to Jason Batiste in the first quarter and also ran for a 1-yard score in the third. That was the only reception of the night for Batiste.

Street made three catches for 66 yards and Lantz Fixico had three grabs for 19.

Garrett Chaffin was the Chieftains' top rusher with 66 yards on nine carries, including a 45-yard TD run in the second quarter which led to a 14-7 halftime advantage for Seminole. Batiste also ran for 56 yards on 13 carries.

In the rushing department, the Chieftains generated 135 yards on 33 tries and Stigler netted 111 yards on 30 attempts. Stigler was 15-of-27 through the air 216 yards.

Defensively, Seminole picked off two passes – one each from Daylan Saxon and Fixico. Saxon's interception came with 1:40 to go, sealing the deal for the Chieftains.

Seminole plays only its second road game of the season Friday at Checotah for a 7 p.m. kickoff.