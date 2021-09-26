Lions triumph with fourth-quarter rally
CHANDLER — Down 16-6, Chandler produced two touchdowns in the final 5:21 of play to trim Crossings Christian 18-16 in a Friday night district opener.
Chandler quarterback Kaden Jones tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Drake Rodriguez to make it 16-12 but a 2-point conversion run came up short.
After gaining possession, Crossings Christian didn’t punt the ball to Chandler until the clock moved under the three-minute mark. The Lions then proceeded to drive 65 yards before Jones scored the game-winning touchdown from four yards out with 1:12 left. The biggest play in the drive was a 37-yard reception by tight end Dalton Fowble.
The visitors made one last offensive thrust, driving inside Chandler’s 40-yard line before a fourth-down pass attempt into the end zone was out of bounds with six seconds remaining.
“That was a game we had to win for a chance to win a district championship,” said Chandler head coach Jack Gray. “We have some really good teams in this district (2A-2).”
Chandler’s only first-half touchdown was an 8-yard run by Jones at the 2:03 mark of the opening quarter.
The visitors recorded a 40-yard TD pass and 22-yard field goal in the second quarter for a 10-6 halftime lead.
Crossings Christian added a 22-yard scoring run at the 8:50 mark of the third quarter to forge a 16-6 advantage.
The final team statistics pointed out the closeness of the game. Chandler finished with 365 total yards, including 257 passing by Jones. Crossings Christian recorded 325 yards — 195 passing and 130 rushing.
Crossings Christian posted just one turnover on Jones’ interception in the second quarter. Chandler didn’t turn the ball over.
“There were a lot of penalties both ways,” said Gray.
“In this district, you have to get every win you can. Crossings Christian has a good squad and a good coaching staff.”
Crossings Christian’s ball-control plan worked in the second quarter as Chandler claimed just one offensive possession.
Chandler is 2-2 overall.