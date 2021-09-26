Meeker prevails in district opener

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER — Tied at 20 at halftime, Meeker went on a 22-7 tear down the stretch to knock off Kellyville 42-27 Friday night in a District 2A-2 opener.

Senior Keavin Grady rushed for 178 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns while catching two passes for 33 yards and another score for Meeker, which improved to 2-2 overall. Kellyville fell to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in district.

Grady opened Meeker’s scoring with a 6-yard run but the kick was blocked, leaving the hosts down 7-6 after one quarter.

Both teams scored twice in the second quarter with Grady catching a screen pass for a touchdown from freshman Trayvon Compton. Kayde Massey scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter and Braden Harris converted a 2-point run for the intermission deadlock.

Compton was 12-of-16 passing for 130 yards and the one touchdown.

Meeker outscored the visitors 14-0 in the third quarter, compliments of TD dashes of 6 and 7 yards by Grady and Massey.

Massey then wrapped up the TD scoring with a 4-yarder and Grady added the 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

Meeker recovered two fumbles. Sophomore Bobby Brooks stripped and recovered one miscue while Jay Standlee recovered a fumble stripped by Houston Williams.

Meeker played without starting quarterback Ty Gabbert, who injured a shoulder two weeks ago, then saw two more players, Connor Wolf and Logan Devereaux, go down with injuries during the game.

“The kids played their tail off after facing a lot of adversity,” said Meeker coach Maverick Lang. “We played great defensively the second half and had a good offensive drive, about eight minutes long, in the fourth quarter.”

Meeker will continue action Friday by entertaining Prague at 7 p.m.