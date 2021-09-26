Prague runs over Millwood in district opener

OKLAHOMA CITY – Behind a solid rushing attack and a stingy defense against the run, the Prague Red Devils hammered host Millwood 37-6 Friday night in the District 2A-2 opener.

Prague, 4-0 on the season, received two touchdown runs and a 79-yard interception return for a score from Trip Davis while Trevor McGinnis and Aiden Auld also had a TD run apiece.

McGinnis was the Red Devils' top rusher with 142 yards on 23 carries and also ran in a 2-point conversion. Trip Davis also netted 92 yards on 15 attempts and had a 2-point conversion run as well. Auld also scored a 2-point conversion via the run.

Prague piled up 326 yards of offense with 302 coming on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Red Devil defense held the Falcons to minus-16 rushing yards. Millwood had just 107 yards through the air, but saw four of its passes intercepted.

The Falcons managed just six first downs the entire night.

Besides the pick and long return by Trip Davis, Prague received two interceptions from Peyton Ezell and one from Jacob Lee.

Cooper Smith topped the Red Devil tackle chart with eight, including two solo efforts and a quarterback sack. McGinnis, Conner Davis and Ryan Hedge were each in on six tackles. McGinnis and Conner Davis each had two solo stops and Hedge ended up with one.

Karson Holsapple, Dex Mckee and Brayden Davis were each credited with four tackles.

Prague will make the short trip west to face Lincoln County and Highway 62 rival Meeker Friday night.