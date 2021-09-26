School records set in Bethel triumph over Christian Heritage

DEL CITY – Freshman quarterback Bryce Tapley threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns Friday night as the Bethel Wildcats coasted to a 32-14 triumph over Christian Heritage in the District 2A-3 opener for both squads.

It is Bethel's first 4-0 start since 2005.

Tapley hooked up with John Gordon twice on long scoring throws of 71 and 78 yards and connected with Xavier Meier on a 7-yarder for a TD in the third quarter.

Gordon set a school record for receiving yardage (208) as he made 11 receptions in the contest. Meier had three catches for 14 yards and the one touchdown.

Corey Metscher contributed an 87-yard kickoff return for a score while running for 87 more yards on 23 carries and catching four passes for 34 yards.

John Allred added four carries for 38 yards and the one TD.

“I’m proud of how we played. We came out the second half and our defense rose to the occasion,” said Bethel head coach Joey Ginn. “We put their team in some tough spots in the first half. We had some kids step up due to injuries.”

A school record was also set on the defensive side of the ball for Bethel as TJ Ramsey registered a whopping seven quarterback sacks as the Wildcats totaled 10 for the game. Ramsey also had two more tackles for loss among his 14 total stops (11 solo).

Also getting two tackles for losses each were Dominick Contreras and Michael Parsons. Gordon and Gage Porter each intercepted a pass. Gordon also broke up three passes while Allred and Porter defensed two apiece.

Austin Melson's 16 stops (9 solos) topped the Bethel tackle chart. Allred followed with 15 tackles (eight solos). Parsons joined Ramsey with 14 (5 solos) and Metscher compiled 11 (six solos).

Allred's 13-yard touchdown run and Tapley's 71-yard scoring pass to Gordon led to a 14-0 Wildcat advantage through one quarter.

The Crusaders pulled within 14-7 before Metscher responded with his 87-yard kick return for a TD. After a missed point-after kick, Bethel led 20-7.

Christian Heritage then pulled within 20-14 before the halftime break.

It was all Wildcats in the third quarter as Tapley again connected with Gordon, this time for a 78-yard touchdown to make it 26-14 after the failed 2-point conversion.

Tapley then passed to Meier for the 7-yard score later in the third as the game's scoring came to a conclusion.

Bethel is at home with Washington Friday for another 7 p.m. District 2A-3 clash.