Tecumseh volleyball squad captures two home matches

TECUMSEH – The Tecumseh High School volleyball team celebrated 'Senior Night' by rolling to a 3-0 victory over Seminole last Thursday night.

Tecumseh won by scores of 25-11, 25-23 and 25-17 for the three-set sweep.

Two Lady Savage seniors made major contributions as Elizabeth Kipps posted five kills while Chaley Gourley served up eight aces.

Junior Koree Thompson recorded 21 digs and junior teammate Chloe Kelsey was credited with nine assists.

The five THS seniors honored were Kipps, Gourley, Kaydence Conway, Emma Hill and Olivia Roschli.

Tecumseh improved to 10-11 with the win.

Tecumseh 3, Noble 2 (last Tuesday)

Thompson totaled 27 digs, seven aces and six kills as the Lady Savages claimed the five-set triumph.

Noble won the first three sets by scores of 25-16 and 25-18. But Tecumseh rallied with scores of 25-21, 25-16 and 18-16.

Junior libero Scotlyn Wingo compiled 29 digs and Kipps recorded four kills.

Freshman Jalee Meyers registered six assists and junior Audrey Moles had six of her team's nine blocks.