Christian Heritage tops Shawnee in volleyball, 3-0

The Shawnee High School volleyball squad dropped three straight sets to Christian Heritage Monday night at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

The Crusaders took the first set by a 25-22 count, before claiming a 25-18 decision in the second and a 25-17 triumph in the third.

“Overall, we were not consistent. Our serves were better, but we've got to get our passes where we need need them to be,” said Shawnee head coach Julia Holland.

Highlights of the first set for the Lady Wolves were four kills from Kylie Mikish and two each from Madison Crowell and Kenzie Mikish. Crowell also registered 11 digs and Delaney Roberts contributed a pair of service aces.

In set two, Shawnee received three kills and five digs from Isabelle Conley and a pair of kills from Kylie Mikish.

Crowell led the Lady Wolves' attack in the third set with four kills and Conley ended up with two aces and 10 digs. Allie Ratcliff ended up with five digs.

Shawnee was scheduled to host Noble in a make-up match Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.