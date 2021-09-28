North Rock Creek volleyball team celebrates Senior Night with dominating win

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

North Rock Creek’s volleyball squad, led by it’s first senior class, will host regionals next week after a dominating win over Seminole Monday night.

NRC came into Monday celebrating it’s first ever class of seniors for volleyball and celebrate they did. The Lady Cougars swept the Lady Chieftains 3-0, winning the sets 25-14, 25-10, and 25-17.

Senior Chloe Carter made her presence known as she recorded eight kills and 18 digs on the night. Senior Kylie Auld had 10 digs, two blocks and two kills of her own in the win over the Lady Chieftains. Not to be left out, senior Emily Rowell recorded three kills, two blocks, and three aces for the Lady Cougars.

Juniors Abigail Smith and Sydney Balmes both had big nights for the Lady Cougars. Smith had five digs, eight assists, two kills, three aces, and a block on the night. Balmes had six digs, four aces, and five kills.

NRC will host regionals next week as the No. 8 seed. Seeding and scheduling for the tournament will be done later this week.