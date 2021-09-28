Prague posts two in seventh to nip Chandler

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — Kennedi Watkins drew a game-winning, bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning as Prague rallied for a 3-2 victory over Chandler Monday.

Chandler, by scoring an unearned run in the top of the seventh, took a 2-1 lead.

Tabby Cooper led off Prague’s seventh with a double to center and moved to third on Tessa Cooper’s sacrifice bunt. Kailey Rich then smashed a run-scoring single to center, tying the game.

Singles by Demi Manning and Lexsey Trevizo loaded the bases before a forceout at home set up Watkins’ game-ending walk as Manning crossed home plate.

Prague collected its first run in the third as Tabby Cooper reached on an error and scored on a Rich single.

Both of Chandler’s runs were unearned.

Chandler finished with six singles as Grace Haas led the way with two. Rich was Prague’s only multiple hitter with two singles.

Starting Prague pitcher Tessa Cooper, who threw 94 pitches in six innings, surrendered an unearned run. She struck out six and walked two.

Rich, who threw the final inning, gave up two hits and an unearned run.

Prague, 18-13, will begin play Thursday in a Class 3A double-elimination regional in Perry. Perry and Little Axe will play at noon, followed by Lindsay and Prague at 2. Only the regional winner will advance to state.

Chandler will engage Newkirk at 2 p.m. Thursday in a 3A regional at Washington. Washington will open the day at noon against Kingston.