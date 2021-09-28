Reed's no-hitter fuels Lady Wolves over Jets

Coming one batter away from a perfect game, senior Stormee Reed celebrated 'Senior Night' in style with a five-inning no-hitter as the Shawnee Lady Wolves shut out Western Heights 8-0 in five innings.

Reed struck out 13 of the 16 batters she faced. She figured into the other two outs on a 1-3 groundout and a popup. The only batter to reach base was hit by a pitch.

Shawnee, 10-11-1, had struggled offensively lately but managed to rack up nine hits Monday behind the 3-for-3 performance from senior Ansley Orrell, the power of junior Anneca Anderson and two hits from senior Azayla Banks.

Orrell executed a one-out bunt-single in first inning and eventually scored, had an infield single in the second and then belted a two-run double to right-center in the fourth.

Anderson was 2-for-2 with an RBI double in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the second and a two-run shot over the left-field wall in the fourth. Banks, who was 2-for-3, tacked on an RBI infield single in the first and later smashed a triple to right-center and ultimately scored off Ki'ya Crowder's RBI groundout.

Reed and Kalin Heath also had 1-for-3 efforts from the plate for the winners.

Four Shawnee seniors – Reed, Banks, Orrell and Lexi McCool – were honored before the game.

“I'm really proud of our seniors and the way they stepped up this year,” said Shawnee head coach Kyle Webb. “The leadership of these seniors surely will be missed next year.”

Shawnee 5, Edmond Santa Fe 4 (Saturday)

Reed tossed the final 4 2/3 innings for the victory as she scattered six hits, walked two and struck out nine during the Lady Wolves' play at the Chickasha Tournament.

Banks drove home three of the five Shawnee runs in a 1-for-3 effort. Reed was 1-for-3 as well with a run scored and Orrell ended up 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk.

Anderson was walked three times in the contest.

Shawnee 4, Lawton 4 Tie (Saturday)

Anderson and Reed each had 2-for-2 performances from the plate but the Lady Wolves had to settle for a 4-4 draw with Lawton in the Chickasha Tournament.

Anderson knocked in a run,s cored twice and drew a walk. Reed scored a run and Banks had the other Shawnee hit in going 1-for-3.

Reed worked the final four innings of the five-inning game as she gave up three hits and a pair of walks while striking out five. Both runs scored off Reed were unearned.

Lawton Eisenhower 10, Shawnee 2 (Friday)

Anderson's 2-for-2 outing at the plate wasn't enough as the Lady Wolves managed just four hits.

Anderson picked up one RBI and scored once, but suffered the pitching loss, surrendering only five hits and one walk while striking out six. Only five of the 10 runs scored off her were earned.

Adesyn Waite and CeCe Gonzales were each 1-for-2 for Shawnee's other two hits.

Lone Grove 12, Shawnee 0 (Friday)

The Lady Wolves were limited to three hits – one each by Waite, Anderson and Orrell.

Anderson took the pitching loss as Lone Grove pounded out 13 hits. Anderson struck out three and gave up only one walk.