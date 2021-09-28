Seminole slams Mount St. Mary

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — Seminole made short work of Mount St. Marry Monday, piling up a 24-0 triumph in four innings.

The Chieftains compiled nine runs in both the first and second innings.

Seminole racked up 13 hits and 15 walks en route to improving to 14-10.

Layla Griffin, who had the victors’ only home run, knocked in three runs and scored three times.

Compiling two hits were Addison Hill, Levi Ary and Amerikus Street with Ary doubling, knocking in three runs and scoring three times.

Natalia Sewell tripled while Holli Ladd and Reese Street doubled.

Seminole’s Sierra Patterson, who toiled all four innings in the circle, gave up three hits, fanned six and didn’t issue a walk.

Seminole also defeated Mount St. Mary 12-0 Sept. 7.

Byng played at Seminole Tuesday. The Chieftains are idle the remainder of the week.