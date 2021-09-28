Tecumseh pummels host Byng

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — Serenity Jacoway twirled a two-hitter as Tecumseh ripped Byng 18-0 in five innings Monday.

Jacoway fanned six and walked one in an 86-pitch performance. Byng stranded just three baserunners.

Ten Savages got in the hit column with Katie Overstreet leading the way at 3-of-3 (all singles) and a team-high three runs.

Tecumseh, 28-2, tallied a single run in the second, six in the third, 10 in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Bristin Hayes, Katelyn Fleming and Jacoway notched two singles each. Emily Bingham tripled and scored twice.

Vivian Hayes and Çadence Oliver doubled while driving in three runs apiece.

Tecumseh could have scored more after accumulating eight walks but left eight runners on base. Byng also committed three errors. Tecumseh had just one error.

Tecumseh, which entertained Bethel Tuesday, will travel to Newcastle Thursday, then tackle Mustang Friday at 1 p.m. at the OC Festival. The Savages will play at Choctaw Monday, Oct. 4 before starting regional play Thursday, Oct. 7.