Brown named GAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference announced its weekly volleyball awards on Monday and Oklahoma Baptist’s Taneyah Brown was honored.

After helping lead the No. 18-ranked Bison to a pair of GAC wins, the junior right-side hitter was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week. It is the first time in her career she has won the offensive accolade.

Last week, Brown tallied a team-high 23 kills while averaging 3.83 per set in a pair of 3-0 wins over East Central and Northwestern Oklahoma. Those victories boosted the Bison’s record to 8-2 and 2-1 in the GAC.

Her best performance came against NWOSU when she registered 13 kills and a .435 attack percentage. Brown also contributed on the defensive end with a half-dozen block assists.

This season, the Mesquite, Texas native ranks in the top ten of the GAC in three different offensive categories: points (5th), kills (9th) and hitting percentage (10th).