GAC honors OBU soccer players White, Williams

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist soccer players Hannah White and Maddison Williams were honored by the Great American Conference on Tuesday after their efforts last week in a 3-0 win over East Central.

White was named Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this year and third time overall while Williams garnered Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career.

During last week’s match against East Central, White scored two of the team’s three goals including the game winner. That total boosted the senior’s stat line to five goals scored this year, the second-most in the GAC.

On the defensive front, Williams was a part of an effort that didn’t yield a single shot on-goal to the Tigers. She also thwarted a couple ECU corner kicks with a couple clearances out of the 18-yard box.

The Bison (2-3-1, 1-0-0 GAC) are in action Thursday against Harding at 6 p.m. at the OBU Soccer Complex.