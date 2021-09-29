Jacoway, Bingham lift Tecumseh over Bethel

TECUMSEH – Serenity Jacoway fired a six-inning one-hitter and Emily Bingham collected three hits Tuesday as the Tecumseh Lady Savages shut out the Bethel Lady Wildcats 8-0.

Jacoway struck out nine and surrendered no walks.

Joining Bingham with multiple hits were Bristin Hayes and Jessi Hull, who each finished 2-for-4. Hayes hit a two-run single during a six-run third inning for Tecumseh. Bingham was 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a run scored.

Katie Overstreet, who was 1-for-3, hit a two-run double in the sixth and Katelyn Fleming (1-for-2) had an RBI single and scored in the sixth.

Jacoway also knocked in the first run of the game with a single in the second inning.

Bethel's lone hit came from Brookly Duff, who finished 1-for-3.

Taylor Boles took the loss for the Lady Wildcats.

The Lady Savages are scheduled to play at Newcastle Thursday at 5 p.m. and then faces Class 6A Mustang Friday in the OC Festival.

Bethel is scheduled to face Chisholm Thursday at 2 p.m. in a Class 3A regional at Comanche.