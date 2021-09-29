Lady Wolves' volleyball team blitzes Noble

The Shawnee Lady Wolves, behind a first-set domination, cruised to a 3-0 volleyball victory over the Noble Lady Bears Tuesday at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Shawnee overwhelmed Noble 25-9 in the opening set, before claiming 25-22 decisions in the next two to complete the three-set sweep.

“Overall, we did well. We got ourselves out of holes which is something we have struggled with this season. It was a good win in 3,” said Lady Wolves' head coach Julia Holland.

Tuesday's win came after Shawnee dropped a 3-0 home decision to Christian Heritage on Monday.

“Our communication was much better (on Tuesday),” Holland said. “There was a lot more talking. It's a matter of trusting and listening to teammates.”

Madison Crowell had a big night with seven kills, 17 digs and three aces for the Lady Wolves.

Kenzie Mikish also recorded seven kills for Shawnee while Isabelle Conley, Kylie Mikish and Tieryn Taylor contributed four apiece. Taylor also had two aces and two blocks.

Conley compiled 13 digs and Aurelia Pleets finished with nine in the defensive effort.

Kylie Mikish served up three aces and had a block as well.

The Lady Wolves will play in a tournament at Southmoore this weekend. Shawnee is expected to face Southmoore, Westmoore, Tulsa Union, Northwest Classen and Mount St. Mary in the event.

Shawnee is at home Tuesday against Carl Albert on 'Dig Pink Night.'