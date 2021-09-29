OBU's Arnold, Stuever among GAC Players of the Week

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist linebacker Josh Arnold and running back Tyler Stuever have been tabbed the Great American Conference Players of the Week following OBU's 31-27 win over SWOSU last Saturday, the GAC office announced on Monday.

It is the third consecutive week that an OBU player has been picked for at least one of the weekly league honors.

After putting on a performance for the ages, Arnold receives Defensive Player of the Week honors as he recorded 13 tackles, three sacks, and 7.0 tackles for loss. Arnold broke the all-time conference and school record for tackles for loss in a single game, eclipsing Kimes Gilbert who set the school mark at 6.5 back in 2013.

Twelve of the linebacker's tackles were unassisted, which ties the OBU record of 12 solo tackles, also set by Gilbert, in a single game. Arnold practically lived in the backfield as his tackles behind the line of scrimmage accounted for 42 SWOSU negative yards.

Arnold has produced 35 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks through four games. Before this season, the linebacker had a combined 13 tackles for loss over his career.

Stuever earned co-Offensive Player of the Week after carrying the Bison rushing load last week, totaling 178 yards on the ground and a score. Stuever averaged over seven yards per carry for the second time this season, as he set his season-best of 7.8 against Northwestern Oklahoma State in week three. His 529 rushing yards this season ranks sixth in Division II.

It marked the second time each player has received player of the week honors in their careers as they were both recognized once in 2019.

The Bison will face one of their toughest tests this week as the nationally-ranked Bisons of Harding come to Shawnee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.