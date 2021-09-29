Poupard propels Bison to volleyball triumph over SNU

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHANY – Middle blocker Audrey Poupard hit a ridiculous .692 with a season-high 10 kills to help lead the No. 18 Oklahoma Baptist volleyball team to a 3-0 GAC win at Southern Nazarene on Tuesday night.

OBU improved to 9-2 and 3-1 in the conference in the process.

Along with her offensive efforts, Poupard added eight block assists and helped the Bison defense hold the hosts to a mere .104 attack mark. Also aiding the defense were Rylen Moore and Kaeyln Ina whom each tallied 10 digs.

Additionally, Taryn Weber added 10 kills while Kaylee Buell dished out 35 assists. Malia Leatherland contributed nine kills and matched her season high with 16 digs.

In the first set, SNU raced out to a 6-3 lead after an OBU attack error. Despite the slow start, the Bison got in gear and rallied back to attain 8-7 advantage after a block from Buell and Poupard. Following that point, OBU and the Crimson Storm traded points the next three possessions before the Bison pulled in front for good. Back-to-back kills from Leatherland and Poupard made the tally 10-8 and the green and gold would keep that lead the rest of the way.

Following a 25-23 first-set win, the Bison really took it to SNU in the second. The visitors held the hosts to a -0.028 attack mark. With the defense clicking, OBU got out to a 10-5 lead after another Buell and Poupard block. That lead stayed steady and even got doubled (22-11) when D’Erricka Frierson got a late kill. The final in the second was 25-13.

Victory was then attained in the third. Southern Nazarene was just one point shy (17-16) of Oklahoma Baptist after a Bison attack error. However, the Storm could not overcome that deficit as OBU scored four of the next five points including a pair of kills from Leatherland.

Next on the schedule for the Bison is a home date with Southeastern Oklahoma on Thursday night at 7 p.m.