Seminole smashes Byng, 13-0

SEMINOLE – Layla Griffin drove home four runs and Natalia Sewell tossed a five-inning one-hitter Tuesday as the Seminole Lady Chieftains smashed the Byng Lady Pirates 13-0 in 4 ½ innings.

Griffin had a 2-for-2 performance from the plate with a pair of doubles and three runs scored.

Sewell gave up just one walk and struck out nine and offensively was 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored.

Besides Griffin's multi-hit effort, three other Seminole players collected two hits each. Sierra Patterson went 2-for-2 and scored three times. Amerikus Street ended up 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Holli Ladd finished 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored.

Levi Ary had a 1-for-1 effort with a double, one RBI and three runs scored for the Lady Chieftains, who totaled 10 hits.

Seminole scored five in the second inning, four in the third and four in the fourth.