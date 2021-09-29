Shawnee drops 4-0 softball decision to Glenpool

Errors and a lack of offense once again proved to be costly for the host Shawnee Lady Wolves Tuesday night as they were shut out by Glenpool 4-0.

Shawnee committed four errors and were limited to two hits – an Ansley Orrell one-out single down the left-field line in the first inning and an AJ Paden one-out single to right-center in the third.

Glenpool pitcher Ashlynn Ford, who struck out seven and gave up just one walk, kept the Lady Wolves in check the entire contest.

The Lady Wolves' loss overshadowed a strong effort from the circle by junior hurler Anneca Anderson, who surrendered just two hits and four walks while striking out 11. Only one of the four runs scored by Glenpool was earned.

Both Glenpool hits were bunt-singles by Gracyn McGowen, who bunted home a run in the seventh inning.

Shawnee is scheduled to host Del City Monday at 5 p.m.