Dale claims two wins to launch 2A regional

DALE – The Dale Lady Pirates moved within one win from clinching a Class 2A state fast pitch softball tournament berth Wednesday by blasting Hartshorne 14-1 after blanking Calera 13-0 earlier in the day.

Dale (25-11) was scheduled to face the Hartshorne-Wyandotte winner at 1 p.m. Thursday for the regional crown. Hartshorne and Wyandotte were scheduled to play prior to that game at 11 a.m.

“Ever since we beat Stroud when we clinched the district (on Sept. 2), we've been playing unbelievably. It's a totally different team since the first of the season,” said Dale head coach Andy Powell. “I'm super proud of the team. I like the way we are playing. We've got one more (win) to get.”

Dale 14, Hartshorne 1 (5 innings, Wednesday)

Chayse Caram clubbed a three-run homer and Addie Bell had a two-run shot as the Lady Pirates blitzed the Lady Miners to reach the regional finals.

Bell's 3-for-4 performance and a 3-for-3 effort from Kinsley Hill fueled Dale's 15-hit attack. Bell's two-run blast occurred during a four-run fifth inning. Hill ended up with a double and two singles in which she knocked in a run.

Three other Lady Pirates – Sam Hartman, Makenzy Herman and Maddie Conley – collected two hits apiece. Hartman (2-for-3) contributed an RBI single in the first inning. Herman (2-for-4) hit a two-run triple during an eight-run fourth inning and Conley (2-for-4) laced an RBI double in the first.

Hill had a solid effort from the circle as she scattered six hits, allowed no walks and struck out two. The lone Hartshorne run, which was earned, came in the fifth and final frame.

Conley's RBI double, followed by Hartman's run-scoring single lifted Dale to the early 2-0 lead in the first.

Then came the eight-run third, which included six hits and four Lady Miner errors, as the Lady Pirates sent 13 batters to the plate. Caram's three-run home run and Herman's two-run triple were the highlights.

In the fifth, Herman's leadoff single set the stage for Bell's two-run blast. Dale added two more runs in the inning as the Lady Pirates compiled five total hits in the inning and were helped by two more Hartshorne miscues. Gracee Waller also had a run-scoring single.

Dale 13, Calera 0 (4 ½ innings Wednesday)

Kinsley Hill and Maddie Conley combined for a three-hit shutout as the Lady Pirates clipped Calera in the regional opener.

Hill pitched the first two innings and allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out one. Conley worked the final three frames and gave up two hits and one walk.

Makenzy Herman, batting in the leadoff spot, fueled Dale's 13-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and four run scored.

Chayse Caram finished 2-for-3 with an RBI triple in the first and a single in the second. Addie Bell and Conley were each 2-for-4 as Bell knocked in a pair of runs with a double in the fourth and Conley was also 2-for-4 with a run-scoring single and a triple.

Sam Hartman, Gracee Waller and Hill knocked in a run apiece.

The Lady Pirates were also helped by three Lady Bulldog errors.

Dale jumped on Calera with three first-inning runs as Herman, who led off with a single, eventually scored off a wild pitch. Caram's run-scoring triple made it 2-0 and Waller followed with an RBI single.

The Lady Pirates tallied three more runs off four hits, with the help of a Calera error, in the second as Herman's one-out single sparked the uprising. Conley and Hartman had back-to-back RBI singles to highlight the inning.

In the third, Dale picked up two more scores when Herman doubled in Faith Wright, who walked with one out. Herman, in a hustle effort, scored from second base on a 2-3 groundout to inflate the Lady Pirate advantage to 8-0.

A five-run fourth inning featured three hits and two Lady Bulldog errors. The highlights were Hill's run-scoring single up the middle and Bell's two-run double to center.