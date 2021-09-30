North Rock Creek claims two regional wins

PURCELL – Katie Larson and Hailey Hacker racked up four hits apiece as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars routed Purcell 14-5 in Class 3A regional winners' bracket play on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, NRC downed Davis 5-1.

Larson tripled once, doubled twice and drove home four runs in a 4-for-5 effort while Hacker also hit a triple, doubled once and knocked in two runs in the victory over Purcell.

Hannah Earlywine drove in a pair of runs while Caty Baack, Morgan Campbell and Sarah Campbell picked up one RBI apiece.

The Lady Cougars, who pounded out 16 hits, scored in every inning but the third. NRC tallied two in the first, five in the second, three in the fourth, one each in the fifth and sixth and two in the seventh.

The Lady Dragons totaled 12 hits and committed three errors. NRC had one miscue.