Shawnee's Orange, Bethel's Ramsey Co-Male Athletes of the Week

Football players Jaylon Orange, of Shawnee, and TJ Ramsey, of Bethel, have been named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Co-Male Athletes of the Week for Sept. 20-25.

Tecumseh softball player Jessi Hull was named Female Athlete of the Week.

Orange, a senior running back, tallied five touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the Wolves' 60-14 home smashing of Durant. He scored four times off runs of 4, 12, 55 and 58 yards in running for 191 yards on just 11 carries. He also caught an 81-yard scoring pass from quarterback Karsen Conaway.

Ramsey, a linebacker, recorded an impressive and school-record seven quarterback sacks in Bethel's 32-14 road victory at Christian Heritage. The previous mark was five sacks for a Wildcat. He not only had the seven sacks, but added two more tackles for lost yards. He was credited with 14 total tackles in the contest with 11 being solo-efforts.

Hull batted .600 as Tecumseh swept all three of its games on the week. She also drove home seven runs and scored three times. She hit an inside-the-park home run and a triple in a 17-0 victory over McLoud and hit a three-run triple in the Lady Savages' 17-0 rout of Mount St. Mary.