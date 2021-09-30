Week 4 Outstanding Football Performances

Numerous area football players had outstanding performances during Week 4 of the high school football season.

Here are some of those efforts:

*Jaylon Orange (Shawnee)

Orange scored five touchdowns off runs of 4, 12, 55 and 58 yards and caught an 81-yard TD pass in the Wolves' 60-14 drilling of Durant. Orange also intercepted a pass in the contest.

*Karsen Conaway (Shawnee)

Despite playing just one half, Conaway was 8-of-11 passing for 204 yards and three scores in Shawnee's 60-14 rout of Durant.

*Bryce Tapley (Bethel)

The freshman Tapley threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats knocked off Christian Heritage on the road, 32-14. He threw TD passes of 71, 78 and 7 yards.

*John Gordon (Bethel)

Gordon set a school record in receiving yardage with 208 on 11 catches in Bethel's victory at Christian Heritage.

*TJ Ramsey (Bethel)

Ramsey set a school record with seven quarterback sacks for the Wildcats against CHA. He also registered two more tackles for loss as he ended up with 14 stops (11 solo) in the game.

*Corey Metscher (Bethel)

Metscher returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. He also ran for 87 yards on 23 carries and caught four passes for 34 yards. He also made 11 tackles (six solo) on defense against Christian Heritage.

*Keavin Grady (Meeker)

Grady rushed for 178 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns on the ground while catching two passes for 33 yards and another score in the Bulldogs' 41-27 home triumph over Kellyville.

*Trayvon Compton (Meeker)

Compton was 12-of-16 passing for 130 yards and a TD in Meeker's 41-27 win over Kellyville.

*Trip Davis (Prague)

Davis ran for two touchdowns and had a 79-yard interception return in the Red Devils' 37-6 thumping of Millwood.

*Trevor McGinnis (Prague)

McGinnis ran for 142 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown to go along with a 2-point conversion in Prague's victory over the host Falcons.

*Brendan Rodriquez (Seminole)

Rodriquez was 10-of-15 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns with only one interception in the Chieftains' 28-21 win over Stigler. Rodriquez also ran for a 1-yard score.

*Kaden Jones (Chandler)

Jones engineered two late scoring drives as the Lions rallied to beat Crossings Christian 18-16. He tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Drake Rodriguez and scored off a 4-yard run with 1:32 to go.

*Dylan Graham (Tecumseh)

Graham carried the ball 15 times for 161 yards and one TD while catching three passes for 45 yards in the Savages' 41-27 home loss to Ada.