Bethel's play delayed at 3A softball regional

COMANCHE – The Bethel Lady Wildcats' 3A regional softball game with Chisholm was delayed due to weather conditions Thursday with Chisholm leading 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

Bethel had opened the regional on Wednesday with a 4-2 triumph over Chisholm before dropping an 8-1 decision to host Comanche.

Bethel 4, Chisholm 2 (Wednesday)

Taylor Boles pitched a four-hitter and Shelby Spurgin went 2-for-2 from the plate and scored a pair of runs for the victorious Lady Wildcats.

Boles struck out four and walked only one as just one of the two Chisholm runs was earned.

Brooklyn Duff finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk while Josie Megehee went 1-for-3 with one RBI.

Raelynn Walker also knocked in two runs.

Comanche 8, Bethel 1 (Wednesday)

Megehee and Duff were each 2-for-3, but it wasn't enough as the hosts coasted to the win.

Megehee tripled and drove in a run and Duff also drew a walk. Walker was 1-for-3 and scored the lone Bethel run.

Boles suffered the pitching loss.