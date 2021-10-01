Bison soccer squad cruises by Harding, 5-0

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Tori Kitchel scored twice and added an assist on Thursday night as Oklahoma Baptist cruised by Harding, 5-0, in Great American Conference play.

OBU improved to 3-3-1 and 2-0-0 in conference action with the shutout victory. It was the ninth straight win in the series for the Bison dating back to Oct. 14, 2016.

Competition heavily favored OBU on a rainy and windy evening. The green and gold out-shot the Lady Bisons 18-2, which included an 11-1 shots on-goal advantage. With that offensive edge, it did not take long for the hosts to get in front.

Nearly eight minutes in, Kitchel was fed a pass by Hannah Evans and the senior fired in her first goal of the season. A little over 10 minutes later, OBU struck again.

A pair of passes from Kaylee Swaner and Abigail Parker came to freshman Annie Louthan who found nylon. It was her first career goal for the Bison. Oklahoma Baptist added one more in the first half at 25:20 as Kitchel assisted to Parker.

After the break, OBU scored twice more in the 51st and 79th minutes. The first of those featured Evans and Kitchel teaming up again to make the tally 4-0. The latter saw Hannah White feed Keely Hampton, a defender, for the squad’s fifth and final goal.

A huge matchup looms on Saturday for Oklahoma Baptist. At 10 a.m. the Bison will host Ouachita for another GAC contest. The last time out, the Tigers upset OBU in the spring GAC Championship by a 1-0 count in overtime.