Shawnee Wolves seek second straight win against Tulsa Edison Eagles

Coming off their best performance of the 2021 season, the Shawnee Wolves seek their second straight victory Friday as they take on the Tulsa Edison Prep Eagles for a 7 p.m. kickoff at LaFortune Stadium.

Shawnee, 1-3 overall and 1-0 in District 5A-3 play, destroyed Durant 60-14 for their first win last Friday at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

The win featured a five-touchdown effort from Jaylon Orange, who ran for four scores of 4, 12, 55 and 58 yards and caught an 81-yard TD pass from quarterback Karsen Conaway. Orange finished with 191 yards rushing on 11 carries.

More:Shawnee's Orange, Bethel's Ramsey Co-Male Athletes of the Week

Conaway was 8-of-11 passing for 204 yards as he also hooked up with Bauer Brittain and Cayden Brown on touchdown passes of 41 and 12 yards respectively. Hayden Walker also returned a punt 65 yards for a score.

“We got better in a lot of phases. Offensively, our running game opened up our passing game and our passing game opened up our running game,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. “We tackled better and didn't give up points on special teams. We did better in all three phases.”

Tulsa Edison Prep is also 1-3, but has dropped two straight, including a 56-7 setback to Coweta last week. The Eagles' lone win was a 35-0 shutout of Tulsa Memorial. Edison also lost to Sapulpa 61-13 in its season opener and also fell to Tulsa Booker T. Washington 64-13.

“They're athletic. Their quarterback (No. 10) can throw the ball well and can get it out in a hurry,” Sexton said. “They've got a lot of athleticism. They can run offensively and defensively. They can run and catch, run and cover and run and tackle. We have to do the things we do, schematically well.”

More:Week 4 Outstanding Football Performances

The Eagles also pose another threat with No. 7 and junior receiver Dekindrick Spears, a 6-1, 190-pounder.

“He is a vertical threat. They like to get you in open spaces and try to turn a 7-yard gain into a 70-yard gain,” said Sexton. “They run multiple defenses with a four-man front a lot of the time and some in three-man.”

Following Friday's action, the Wolves will be at home next Friday (Oct. 8) against Tulsa Will Rogers at 7 p.m.

Other area games Friday night include:

*Prague (2-2) at Meeker (2-2)

*Washington (4-0) at Bethel (4-0)

*Tuttle (4-0) at Tecumseh (3-1)

*Mount St. Mary (2-1) at McLoud (1-3)

*Seminole (5-0) at Checotah (0-4)

*Chandler (2-2) at Jones (2-2)

*North Rock Creek (3-2) at OKC Patriots