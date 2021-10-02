Asher eliminated from Class B regional

ELK CITY – The 15th-ranked Asher Indians saw their season come to end Saturday in a Class B regional as they fell to Leflore 13-11 in eight innings of an elimination game.

Leflore tallied two runs in the top of the eighth off a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly.

Asher (14-14) tied it in the bottom of the seventh when Mikey Vanschuyver scored off an error to force extra play.

The Indians outhit Leflore 14-8. Asher committed four errors while Leflore had two.

The Indian offense was led by the 4-for-4 performance from Garrett Leba, who doubled and drove in a pair runs. Bryce Lamb (2-for-3) and Dayton Fowler (2-for-5) also contributed big to the Asher offense. Fowler knocked in two runs and scored once and Bryce Lamb had one RBI and scored a run.

Devon Lamb's grand slam was the highlight of an eight-run fourth inning for the Indians. Bryce Lamb also had an RBI double, Dayton Fowler hit a two-run single and Leba provided a run-scoring single in that frame in which Asher pulled within 11-9.

Lamb started on the mound and allowed six hits and four walks while striking out eight in five innings of work. Eight of the 10 runs scored off him were earned. Smith pitched the final three innings and gave up three earned runs off two hits with three walks and a strikeout in taking the loss.

Tupelo 6, Asher 0 (Friday)

The Tigers limited the Indians to two hits – one each from Raygan Kuhlman and Kelby Fowler – in a Friday regional game.

Asher starting pitcher Brogan Culwell suffered the loss after getting relief help from Conner Thompson. Culwell worked the first four frames and Thompson the last two.

Tupelo compiled six hits as three of its runs were unearned. All three of those runs came in the bottom of the sixth with the help of three Indian errors.

Asher committed five errors to the Tigers' two.