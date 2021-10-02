Bethel softball squad eliminated from Class 3A regional

CHISHOLM – The Bethel Lady Wildcats were held to one hit as they saw their season come to an end in dropping a 14-0 decision to host Chisholm Saturday in Class 3A regional softball play.

Shelby Spurgin, who went 1-for-2, had the lone Bethel hit.

Taylor Boles suffered the pitching loss in the 4 ½-inning contest. Only two of the 14 runs scored off her were earned. Boles scattered 13 hits, walked three and picked up a strikeout.

The Lady Wildcats committed four errors while Chisholm was flawless defensively.