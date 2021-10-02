Dale sweeps through regional, advances to state

ELK CITY – The Dale Pirates punched their ticket to the Class A State Baseball Tournament on Friday by claiming an 8-5 decision over Canute in the regional finals.

Earlier in the day, Dale (23-9) topped Calera 5-2 in a first-round contest.

Dale 8, Canute 5 (Friday)

The third time was a charm for the Pirates who had lost two regular-season games to Canute, 7-1 and 15-4.

Ethan Douglas went 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs batted in and two runs scored for Dale while Connor Kuykendall was also 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. JB Leaver (1-for-2) and Dason Sheppard (1-for-3) each knocked in two runs as the Pirates compiled seven hits.

Starting pitcher Casen Richardson worked five innings and allowed five hits while walking seven and striking out seven. Four of the five runs were earned. Kuykendall pitched the last two frames and allowed one hit and two walks while registering a strikeout.

Dale's five-run fourth inning featured back-to-back two-run singles by Sheppard and Leaver.

In the fifth, the Pirates received a two-run triple from Douglas, who later scored off a wild pitch.

Dale 5, Calera 2 (Friday)

Kash VanBrunt drove home three runs in a 2-for-4 performance with a double and a run scored in the Pirates' first-round triumph.

Dale had a 5-3 edge in hits.

The big inning for the Pirates was a three-run fifth as VanBrunt ripped a two-run double and later scored off an error.

VanBrunt lifted Dale to a 1-0 edge with an RBI single in the first inning. Kuykendall's RBI, off a fielder's choice made it 2-0 through three innings.

The Pirates used five pitchers in the contest as Kuykendall, the starter, was credited with the win after going 2 1/3 innings.