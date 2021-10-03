Big plays both ways lift Wolves to second straight victory

TULSA - Big plays by the Shawnee defense set the tone and the offense hit its stride in the second half as the Wolves claimed their second straight victory of the season Friday night.

Senior Jaylon Orange intercepted two passes, forced a fumble and recovered it and later ran for a 9-yard touchdown as Shawnee slammed the Tulsa Edison Eagles 34-7 in District 5A-3 play at LaFortune Stadium.

The Wolves, 2-3 on the season and 2-0 in the district, led only 7-0 at halftime, but kicked it into high gear in the second half with 27 points – 13 in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.

Zane Walck scored two touchdowns – one off a 20-yard pass from Karsen Conaway and the other off a 6-yard run late in the contest – while Conaway's 4-yard tipped pass to Bauer Brittain accounted for the only TD in the first half.

Perhaps the most exciting play of the night came from Kayden Shaw, who used his lengthy 6-foot, 5-inch frame to intercept a pass and return it down the right sideline, 75 yards for a touchdown with 2:35 to go in the game.

“We made some big plays with our bend and no break defense,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. “Offensively, we capitalized on some things the second half and put some points on the board. It was a tale of two halves. We didn't give up any big plays on special teams, except for a couple of long runs. We've just got to tighten some things in that area.”

Conaway played quarterback the first three quarters and was 8-of-11 for 105 yards and the two scores. During the fourth period, Kasen Rogers played some at QB and Orange took some direct snaps from center.

Orange netted 94 yards on 18 carries with the one rushing TD.

Walck and Brittain ended up with four receptions apiece as Walck's catches led to 67 yards and Brittain's led to 43.

On the defensive side of the ball, Landon Davis-Barkus and Sam Anderson were in on at least two tackles for lost yards and Hayden Walker combined with Anderson for a stop with no gain.

After punting the ball on their first two possessions, the Wolves finally got on the board in their third, which was a lengthy 13-play, 66-yard drive which transformed from the end of the first quarter and into the second.

The big run came from the Tulsa Edison 26-yard line when Orange deflected several tackle attempts to reach the 10-yard line for a gain of 16 yards. Three plays later, Conaway fired a 4-yard touchdown pass which was tipped, but Brittain hauled it in off a tip as he lunged to the ground with 8:17 left before halftime. A Rhett Neese point-after kick made it 7-0.

That 7-0 Shawnee advantage stood until halftime.

The Wolves picked up their second TD off their second series of the third quarter as Conaway hooked up with Walck for a 20-yard score this time. Neese's PAT made it 14-0 with 7:32 remaining in the third.

The drive was set up off Orange's second pickoff of the night as Shawnee set up shop at the Eagle 47-yard line after a penalty.

The Wolves then upped their lead to 20-0 on their third possession after intermission. Shawnee went on a nine-play, 68-yard drive resulted in Orange's 9-yard touchdown run with 2:27 left in the third. Two pass plays of 23 and 13 yards from Conaway to Brittain highlighted the series. The PAT failed as the score stayed at 20-0.

Tulsa Edison picked up its only score of the night with 9:45 remaining in the fourth.

The Eagles threatened again, getting as far as the Shawnee 30-yard line, but Shaw's thrilling interception and return for a TD broke the back of the hosts. The extra point by Neese was booted through the uprights for a 27-7 Wolves' cushion with 2:35 to go.

A fumbled Tulsa Edison snap and recovery made by Shawnee's Epsilon Simpson at the Eagle 24-yard line, set up the final scoring drive of the game, a short one. Walck sliced and diced his way 6 yards for a score as Neece tacked on the PAT for the final 27-point margin.