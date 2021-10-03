Chandler comes up just short at regional

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WASHINGTON — Initial disappointment turned to a promising future for Chandler coach Bryan Herring Friday after his Lady Lions were edged 2-1 by talented Washington at a Class 3A regional.

“You are a little disappointed you don’t make it to the state tournament but we had a 31-10 record,” said Herring. “Washington is probably the best team in our class and this was like a state tournament semifinal game. It had that kind of feel to it.”

Chandler went 2-2 at the regional. Wednesday, the Lady Lions lost 5-4 to Newkirk but stayed alive by upending Kingston 9-4. Chandler then eliminated Newkirk 3-1 Friday before being ousted by Washington.

Chandler 3, Newkirk 1 (Friday)

Victorious hurler Grace Hulsey surrendered just three hits, whiffed two and walked one in seven innings. Newkirk’s run was unearned.

Chandler recorded eight hits with Hulsey going 2-for-2 with a run batted in. Keelie Treat doubled while Jaelyn Robertson and Hannah Edmonds had run-scoring singles.

Also singling for Chandler were Sydney Haas, Cody Vega and Charlee Hicks.

Washington 2, Chandler 1 (Friday)

Treat was the hard-luck losing pitcher, giving up eight hits, whiffing four and walking four. Washington scored in the second and fourth innings.

Chandler’s fourth-inning run came on a Grace Haas sacrifice fly.

Chandler was held to two hits, singles by Hulsey and Vega.

“We are pretty young, losing only Robertson and Vega as seniors,” said Herring. “We look forward to great things. As a program, we’ve become a little more prepared and we had a very successful season.”