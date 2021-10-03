Lady Pirates earn state tournament berth, reach state

PRESTON – Makenzy Herman and Sam Hartman combined to drive in half of Dale's runs as the Lady Pirates clipped Hartshorne 10-8 to capture a Class 2A regional title on Friday.

The victory advances Dale to the Class 2A State Tournament which is scheduled to begin Thursday at the Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

Herman finished 2-for-4 from the plate with a triple, three runs batted in and a run scored and Hartman ended up 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and a run scored.

Lexi White (1-for-1) and Addie Bell (1-for-3) also knocked in a run apiece as the Lady Pirates won, despite having only six hits.

Dale did it with two big innings – a five-run second and a five-run fifth. The Lady Pirates also withstood a five-run sixth from Hartshorne.

The five runs in the second inning came off a Herman run-scoring single, Bell bases-loaded walk, Maddie Conley sacrifice fly to center field and a Hartman two-run triple. That made the score 5-2.

Up 5-3, Dale added the other five scores in the fifth off White's sacrifice fly to right, an error on a ball hit by Faith Wright which led to two runs and Herman's two-run single.

Kinsley Hill got the pitching win, allowing 11 hits and overcoming four walks while striking out six.

Hartshorne committed five errors in the game while the Lady Pirates were flawless in the field.