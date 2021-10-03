North Rock Creek headed to state softball tourney

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PURCELL — Offensive production by the Campbell triplets and a 2-hitter by pitcher Hailey Hacker carried North Rock Creek to a 6-0 triumph over Purcell and a Class 3A regional softball crown Friday.

Three regional victories, including two over top-seeded Purcell, elevated North Rock Creek into Thursday’s state tournament at Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium.

Hacker, a sophomore, tossed a two-hitter (double, single) as no Purcell baserunner advanced past second base. Hacker registered two strikeouts and one walk in going to 23-6 on the season.

North Rock Creek, 29-7, collected nine hits as Morgan Campbell led the way at 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Sarah Campbell posted a single and drove in two runs while Molly Campbell singled with a RBI.

Katie Larsen also singled and drove in a run.

“This is a really big accomplishment for this team,” North Rock Creek coach Chance Griffin said. “We grind it out. When you go to the state tournament, you have to have your best day every day.”

North Rock Creek was scheduled to entertain Noble Monday in a tuneup game.

The Lady Cougars launched the tournament Wednesday with victories over Davis, 5-1, and Purcell, 14-5.