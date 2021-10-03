NRC victimized by big passing plays

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — The OKC Patriots, behind a big-play passing attack, pinned a 26-14 defeat on North Rock Creek Friday night at Santa Fe High School Stadium.

North Rock Creek, 3-3, trailed 26-0 at the intermission as the hosts scored four touchdowns, three of which came on passes of 40, 50 and 70 yards.

North Rock Creek got on the board in the third quarter on a 3-yard run by freshman Caleb Hawkins. A 2-point run attempt failed, leaving NRC with a 26-6 hole entering the final quarter.

Another freshman, Luke Aldrich, scored the second Cougar touchdown on a 20-yard reception from junior quarterback Cade Landes in the corner of the end zone. Landes then hooked up with senior Keaten Brinton on a 2-point conversion pass to conclude the scoring.

Both teams posted one turnover. Senior Mitchell James of NRC recovered a fumble.

“Defensively, we played pretty good but we just had too many big plays go against us. They had about five big plays and four were for touchdowns,” said North Rock Creek coach Jason Murray. “Their first two touchdowns were long passes over our corner and safety. They had a good quarterback, a tailback who was a load and some good receivers. They were a good passing team.”

The Cougars will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday against visiting Oklahoma Christian Academy.