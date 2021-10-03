Prague softball team ousted from regional

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PERRY – Perry scored 10 unearned runs and was helped by seven Prague errors as the Maroons eliminated the Lady Red Devils from the Class 3A regional playoffs Saturday, 16-6.

Prague, which ended its season at 20-15, was only outhit by a 9-8 margin as the Lady Devils produced eight hits to the Maroons' nine.

Tessa Cooper, who took the pitching loss, topped the Prague offensive effort by going 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs batted in and a pair of runs scored.

Lexsey Trevizo hit a double and knocked in two runs in a 1-for-3 outing for the Lady Devils. Demi Manning (1-for-3 with a double) and Kinsey Rice (1-for-3) each picked up one RBI.

Tessa Cooper pitched the first two innings and took the loss. Only three of the eight runs scored off her were earned. She surrendered four hits and four walks.

Kailey Rich worked the final four frames from the circle, as like Tessa Cooper, allowed just three earned runs as eight total were scored off her. Rich gave up five hits.

Lindsay 4, Prague 2 (Friday)

Down 2-0 after four innings, Lindsay scored single runs in the fifth and sixth, followed by a two-spot in the top of the seventh for the victory.

Prague tallied its two runs after the first two batters were retired in the fourth. Friend’s single and two walks loaded the bases before Jadyn Hightower’s two-run double.

Hightower had three of Prague’s six hits. Her single and two Red Devil walks loaded the sacks in the sixth before Kailey Rich lined into an inning-ending out.

Prague went down in order in the seventh.

Lindsay’s final two runs came on a two-out double and two-run home run in the seventh.

Losing pitcher Tessa Cooper was solved for four runs, all earned, in seven innings. She struck out seven and walked five in a 123-pitch outing. Lindsay stranded seven baserunners.

Kennedi Watkins walked three times.

Prague stranded nine runners.

Prague 7, Little Axe 4 (Friday)

Prague posted four runs in the top of the first and two runs in the second on the way to the victory.

The Red Devils outhit Little Axe 11-6 with Demi Manning notching three singles and Tessa Cooper providing a solo home run and scoring three times.

Lexsey Trevizo and Kinsey Rice recorded two singles apiece.

Little Axe was charged with three errors as Prague netted three unearned runs.

Tessa Cooper, who pitched the first three innings, gave up two runs (both earned), three hits and fanned five.

Rich surrendered three hits, two runs (one earned), whiffed five and walked two.