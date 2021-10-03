Tecumseh softball squads suffers only third loss

TECUMSEH – The Tecumseh Lady Savages, facing Class 6A Mustang, suffered just their third loss of the season Friday in dropping a 7-2 decision to Mustang.

Tecumseh, 29-3, held a 7-6 edge in total hits, but committed four errors to Mustang's one.

Jessi Hull was a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate for the Lady Savages. She doubled once and knocked in two runs.

Serenity Jacoway finished 2-for-3 while Katelyn Fleming and Katie Overstreet were each 1-for-3.

Jacoway pitched all six innings as five of the seven Mustang runs were earned. She surrendered six hits, walked four and struck out four.