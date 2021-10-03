Tuttle too much for Tecumseh, 44-0

TECUMSEH – The Tecumseh Savages were limited to 128 yards of offense as the unbeaten Tuttle Tigers rolled to a 44-0 rout Friday night in District 4A-2 play.

Tecumseh, 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the district, had just 84 yards on the ground and only 44 through the air.

Tuttle led 16-0 after one quarter after a safety and two touchdowns. It was 23-0 at halftime and 37-0 through three quarters.

Shaun Hill and Marquan Krush each intercepted a pass for the Savages. Jace Frazier and Krush each forced a fumble and Brennon Carter made a fumble recovery. Conner Barksdale had two tackles for loss and a quarterback sack for Tecumseh.

Hunter Hadsall and Wyatt England each had a tackle for loss.

Offensively, Jaxon Myers caught three passes for 24 yards.

Tecumseh plays at Cushing Friday.